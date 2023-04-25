Mark Chapman scored an unbeaten 104 and James Neesham hit a 25-ball 45 as New Zealand stunned Pakistan in the final T20I by 6 wickets and draw the five-match series 2-2.

Asked to bat first at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan appeared to be well on its way to a win as Mohmmad Rizwan’s 98* helped the Green Shirts reach 193/5 from their 20 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed (36 off 22) and Imad Wasim (31 off 14) also played supporting roles as Babar Azam (19 off 18), Mohmmad Haris (0) and Saim Ayub (0) struggled to get going.

In reply, New Zealand lost their captain Tom Latham and Will Young in the very first over to Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan took complete control of the match from the get-go.

With the Kiwis reduced to 73/4 from 9.5 overs, the complexion of the game changed completely as Mark Chapman and James Neesham launched a counterattack against the Green Shirts.

The duo went on to add 121* runs from just 58 balls to seal an unlikely win for their side and help New Zealand draw their T20I series against Pakistan despite losing the first two games.

The teams will now turn their attention to the ODI series which begins on 27th April in Rawalpindi.