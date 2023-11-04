BENGALURU – Pakistan bowlers failed to display any big game in a do-or-die clash against New Zealand as Black Caps set huge target of 402 runs during the ICC World Cup 2023 match in Bengaluru.

Rachin Ravindra slammed his 3rd century of World Cup while skipper Kane Williamson fell short of three figures as Kiwis piled up runs in their must-win clash against team Green. Rachin slammed fourteen boundaries and a maximum to reach three figures off 88 balls.

Besides Rachindra’s century, skipper Kane Williamson slammed 95, while Glenn Phillips pushed his best to help New Zealand post a mammoth 401 runs against the South Asian nation in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are set a target of 402 after Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson star for @BLACKCAPS.#NZvPAK | #CWC23 | #DattKePakistani pic.twitter.com/uUbZx4t2BO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 4, 2023

New Zealand openers set a flying start with a 68-run partnership and picked pace before Hasan Ali caught Conway. Captain Kane Williamson joined the squad and went on rampage.

Williamson knitted 180 runs for the second wicket from 142 balls, pushing the total to 248 in the 35th over. He played a stunning innings of 95 from 79 deliveries.

Later in the game, Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman added brisk 57 runs from 32 balls for the fourth wicket before ace pacer Haris Rauf gor Mitchell. Mark Chapman then joined Glenn Phillips with the scoreboard reading 318 in the 42nd over.

On Pakistani side, Mohammad Wasim bagged three wickets against 60 score, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed got each wicket while Afridi failed to get single wicket.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…