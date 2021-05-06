New Zealand: PM Jacinda Ardern plans to get married

According to local reports, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects to marry this summer but hasn’t revealed the exact date.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Ardern informed Coast Radio that she and her television host husband Clarke Gayford have “finally got a date” for their wedding.

“It doesn’t mean we have told anybody yet,” Ardern was quoted as saying in the article. “I feel like we should probably put some invites out.”

Gayford, 44, proposed to Ardern, 40, over the Easter holidays in 2019, and the couple has a two-year-old girl.

The summer wedding, which takes place from December to February in the southern hemisphere, could not be held in the usual manner, as Ardern said she “feels a bit too old to have a bridal party,” according to media reports.

A spokesperson for the prime minister’s office informed Reuters that there is “nothing further to add to what has been reported this morning.”

When she assumed power in 2017, Ardern became New Zealand’s youngest prime minister and one of the first political officials to do so while breastfeeding.

Her centre-left Labour Party won the largest electoral win in half a century last October, thanks in large part to her government’s swift reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic.

