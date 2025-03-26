AGL69.4▼ -0.04 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.7▼ -0.12 (0.00%)BOP11▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL8.96▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.75▲ 0.24 (0.01%)DGKC133.1▲ 2.11 (0.02%)FCCL46.1▲ 1.16 (0.03%)FFL16.05▼ -0.06 (0.00%)HUBC144.2▲ 2.42 (0.02%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.49▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM5.99▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF59.7▲ 1.25 (0.02%)NBP77.11▲ 0.91 (0.01%)OGDC232.65▲ 8.46 (0.04%)PAEL47.47▲ 1.57 (0.03%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PPL192.75▲ 7.27 (0.04%)PRL37.15▲ 0.24 (0.01%)PTC23.84▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL99.5▲ 1.1 (0.01%)TELE7.83▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL34.65▲ 0.25 (0.01%)TPLP10.85▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TREET22.9▲ 0.35 (0.02%)TRG65.35▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)UNITY28.66▼ -0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.35▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Pakistan set below-par 129-run target for New Zealand in dead rubber

New Zealand Thrash Pakistan In Fourth T20i To Take Unassailable 3 1 Lead
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

WELLINGTON – Pakistan set a below-par 129-run target for New Zealand in the fifth T20I in Wellington on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell, Pakistan lost three top-order batters inside the powerplay with just 27 runs on the board.

After losing five wickets at the halfway stage, skipper Salman Agha (51) and Shadab Khan (28) stitched a 54-run partnership to give some respectability to the team total. Besides these two, Muhammad Haris contributed 11 runs. As no other batter could enter the double figures, Pakistan ended up at 128/9 in the allocated 20 overs.

James Neesham was the highest wicket-taker for the side with a career-best 5/22. Jacob Duffy bagged two wickets while Ben Sears and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.

It is a dead rubber as Kiwis have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Omair Bin Yousuf, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Ali

New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitch Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourk

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Sports

Saim Ayub arrives in Lahore after completing rehabilitation

  • Featured, Islamabad

Pollen count in Islamabad today – Wednesday, March 26, 2025

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today – 26 March 2025

  • Business, Featured

Pakistan’s first-ever 120KW fast charging station inaugurated in Islamabad

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer