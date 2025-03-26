Pakistan set below-par 129-run target for New Zealand in dead rubber

WELLINGTON – Pakistan set a below-par 129-run target for New Zealand in the fifth T20I in Wellington on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell, Pakistan lost three top-order batters inside the powerplay with just 27 runs on the board.

After losing five wickets at the halfway stage, skipper Salman Agha (51) and Shadab Khan (28) stitched a 54-run partnership to give some respectability to the team total. Besides these two, Muhammad Haris contributed 11 runs. As no other batter could enter the double figures, Pakistan ended up at 128/9 in the allocated 20 overs.

James Neesham was the highest wicket-taker for the side with a career-best 5/22. Jacob Duffy bagged two wickets while Ben Sears and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.

It is a dead rubber as Kiwis have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Omair Bin Yousuf, Salman Ali Agha (c), Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Ali