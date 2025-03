New Zealand opt to bowl first against India in Champions Trophy 2025 match

DUBAI – New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand Playing XI: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke