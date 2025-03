New Zealand opt to bat first against India in Champions Trophy final

DUBAI – New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O’Rourke

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Varun Chakravarthy