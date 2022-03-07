New Zealand off the mark in ICC Women’s World Cup

New Zealand are off the mark in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup after a convincing 9 wicket win over Bangladesh at University Oval ground in Dunedin.

Suzie Bates led the way for her side as the White Ferns chased down 141 to beat Bangladesh in a rain-affected match.

The veteran’s 263rd game was her first in her hometown of Dunedin, and she delivered a pristine effort in front of her home crowd with an innings of 79 off 68 balls once the weather cleared.

Bates shared in an unbeaten 105-run partnership for the second wicket with Amelia Kerr, who made 47 off 37 as the chase was completed with seven overs to spare.

Bangladesh were restricted to 140-8 from the 27 allotted overs once play began four hours later than originally scheduled.

Openers Fargana Hoque and Shamim Sultana got Bangladesh off to a flying start after Sophie Devine sent them in, racing out to 41-0 at the end of the five-over power play.

The introduction of spin was after the eighth changed the outlook of the contest. The spin trio of Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay, and Satterthwaite tied their batters down. Bangladesh had been scoring at seven runs per over up until that point, but only scored at 4.4 runs from there on in, while losing eight wickets.

Amy Satterthwaite finished with 3-25 with her off-spin.

A target of 141 was going to be easily within the White Ferns’ reach as long as the weather stayed clear. They lost their captain, Devine, for 14 in the seventh over, but Bates and Kerr were rarely troubled from there.

The White Ferns bounced back from their opening day loss to the West Indies to get on the board at the World Cup.

New Zealand will turn their focus towards four matches in 11 days, starting Thursday in Hamilton, against the four semifinalists from the last World Cup. They need at least two wins against India, Australia, South Africa, and England to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Bangladesh’s next match takes place next Monday against Pakistan.