New Zealand name T20 squad

Wellington:

New Zealand on Wednesday named their T20 squad to face Pakistan in the three-match GJ Gardner Homes series.

Ben Wheeler, who last played for the Black Caps in February 2017, will return to the inter-changeable squad, from which selectors will seek to employ various combinations throughout the series.

New Zealand T20 squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Anaru Kitchen, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Ben Wheeler.