New Zealand have finally announced the 15-man squad set to take on England in their upcoming three-match World Test Championship series

Trent Boult, despite being included in the squad, is unlikely to be included in the playing XI in the first Test at Lord’s which begins on Thursday, while Michael Bracewell is on standby with Henry Nicholls still not free of a nagging calf injury.

Boult arrived in London from his franchise cricketing duties on Monday and will not be ready, leaving the pace bowling duties to Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, and Matt Henry.

Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, and Rachin Ravindra have missed out on a place after initially being named in the earlier extended squad.

Hamish Rutherford will remain in the UK and link up with Leicestershire in the T20 Blast.

The defending champions of the WTC sit in sixth place during the 2021-2023 World Test Championship cycle winning just 38.89% of the points available.

The Blackcaps uncharacteristically could not beat Bangladesh or South Africa during their most recent series.

England have not been the greatest test side either in recent times.

They are stuck at the bottom of the nine-team table after defeats to Australia and the West Indies away from home.

England, having announced the squad earlier, will be looking to overturn their fortunes under new leadership on and off the field.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Will Young, Michael Bracewell (first Test only)