New Zealand eased past Bangladesh once again as they geared up for the tri-series final against Pakistan in style.

Just a day after their commanding win over Pakistan, the hosts continued their domination in Christchurch with a 48-run win over Bangladesh.

Devon Conway and Glenn Philips were the stars after being asked to bat first.

In absence of Kane Willaimson, Conway continued his stellar form in the series with another brilliantly timed 64 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 160.0 with five fours and three sixes.

His previous innings of 70 not out and 49 not out combined with his 36 in New Zealand’s opening loss to Pakistan gives him 219 runs in the series so far at an average of 109.5.

Glenn Phillips took charge after Conway left, taking just 24 balls for his 60 runs with two fours and five sixes.

Martin Guptill scored 34 batting at No. 3 in his first appearance at the tournament, and opener Finn Allen hit 32 from 19 balls as New Zealand set a daunting total of 208-5 from their 20 overs.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, Bangladesh gave the chase a good go managing to reach 90-3 from 10 overs led by Liton Das, who made 23 from 16 balls, and Sarkar, who made 23 from 17.

Captain Shakib Al Hassan was left to fight a losing battle alone but managed to score 70 from 44 balls, including a half-century from 33 deliveries but departed in the 19th over when Bangladesh was 153-7 and the match was already gone.

Pakistan will now face Bangladesh tomorrow to complete the round-robin stage of the tri-series in what is a dead rubber, before taking on New Zealand in the final on Friday.

With one victory over each, the final is evenly poised at this moment.