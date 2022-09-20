Cricket New Zealand has finally announced its T20 World Cup squad for the upcoming tournament, retaining the nucleus which carried it to the final last time around.

Finn Allen, who was just handed his first central contract, and Michael Bracewell are the only two newcomers to the team which lost to Australia in the previous edition’s final. Hard-hitting batter Allen and all-rounder Bracewell are the replacements for leg spinner Todd Astle and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, who both missed out.

Kane Williamson will once again captain the side which includes Martin Guptill who is part of a 7th New Zealand T20 World Cup squad. Devon Conway will have the added responsibility of keeping wickets in addition to his batting duties.

Pacer Adam Milne, who replaced an injured Lockie Ferguson at last year’s tournament in the United Arab Emirates, was retained in the absence of Kyle Jamieson, who is dealing with a back issue.

“It’s great to have this tournament so soon after last year’s event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn’t quite get over the line at the end,” said coach Gary Stead.

“With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism.”

New Zealand will open their campaign against Australia on October 22nd before facing Afghanistan, England and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers from the opening stage of the tournament in Group 1 of the Super 12.

New Zealand T20 World Cup squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Pakistan, Australia, India, West Indies, and England have already named their teams.