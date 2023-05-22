New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has shown an interest in hosting the Pakistan cricket team on their turf in 2024 for a five-match limited-overs series.

According to media reports the proposed series will consist of three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is. Pakistan is currently scheduled to face Australia in Australia for three test matches following the World Cup in India.

The Green Shirts are expected to travel straight to New Zealand following the completion of that tour. The Kiwis, meanwhile, will be done with the tour of South Africa freeing them to take on Pakistan in the second week of January.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reportedly include all relevant stakeholders to take a final decision on the proposal.

New Zealand recently visited Pakistan for Five T20Is and a Five ODI series in the second phase, after already visiting the country in December/ January 2022/23.

The Blackcaps managed to tie the T20 series before Pakistan ran away as 4-1 winners in the ODIs.

After a breakdown of relations between the two boards following the Kiwis’ decision to abandon their tour of Pakistan in 2021 abruptly, the two have managed to patch things up. New Zealand inviting Pakistan for a series in 2024 is another example of that repair.