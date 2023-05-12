New Zealand handed Pakistan another loss in the Davis Cup Juniors (DCJ) Asia Oceania Final Qualifying ensuring they finish in the lower rungs of the competition.

In the playoffs for the 9-16th places, the Kiwis easily won all three ties to record a 3-0 victory over the Pakistan squad.

Archie Stewart set the tone for his side, recording a 6-1, 6-2 win over Abubakar Talha in a contest that lasted just an hour before Kai Milburn bettered his countrymate with a 6-0, 6-0 55-minute win over Hamza Roman.

Archie Stewart and Finn William then teamed up to beat Nadir Reza Mirza and Abubakar Talha 6-4 7-6(0) in a contest that lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The loss means Pakistan will have to compete in the lower bracket matches (13th- 16th) of the 2023 DCJ Asia Oceania Final Qualifying.

Pakistan was placed in Group C of the competition with Thailand, Australia and Vietnam and managed just a single point in their group to fall out of top places contention.

Australia beat Pakistan 3-0 while Thailand recorded a 2-1 win over the squad before Pakistan managed a 2-1 win over Vietnam which set up a tie with New Zealand.

The DCJ is a junior version of the Davis Cup which is considered the world cup of tennis.