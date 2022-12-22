The New Zealand cricket team has reached Karachi ahead of the first test match between the two sides at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The visitors will play two test matches and three One-day internationals during the first part of the tour before returning in April for five T20 International and five more ODIs.

Tim Southee is leading the test squad after Kane Williamson decided to step down from the role before the tour of Pakistan.

New Zealand squad for the Pakistan series:

Tim Southee (capt), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be hoping to recover from the drubbing handed out by England in the previous tour to launch a better challenge for the visitors this time around.

PCB has decided to make a couple of changes to the squad to spur them on, bringing back Hasan Ali and adding a still-to-debut Kamran Ghulam to the team.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand Tests:

Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

The first test between Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams will be played in Karachi from December 26th before the action moves to Multan for the second test which will begin on January 2nd 2023.