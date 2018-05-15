New Zealand, China Business Summit kicks off

Auckland

The fourth New Zealand China Business Summit kicked off here on Monday, focusing on opportunities brought by China’s economic development.

Themed Eyes Wide Open, this year’s summit encourages all walks of life of New Zealand to pay close attention to the development of China such as e-commerce and cashless society, and seize opportunities.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lauded the relations with China while delivering a speech at the opening of the summit, noting that both countries are now pushing for cooperation at a higher level. Highlighting China’s blueprint of development and opportunities it brings to the world, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wu Xi called for more efforts to deepen cooperation between China and New Zealand. The fourth New Zealand China Business Summit hosts around 300 participants.—Xinhua