New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs in 5th ODI

KARACHI – New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs in the fifth and final ODI match at the National Bank Stadium here on Sunday.

However, the Green Shirts won the series by 4-1 but the last defeat pushes them from first to third on the ICC ODI Team Rankings in the world.

Pakistan fall short by 47 runs in the fifth ODI despite fighting half-centuries from @SalmanAliAgha1 and @IftiMania in the chase.#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/f7lI1HQrAy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 7, 2023

Babar Azam completed a 100th ODI and got out on five balls for one that resulted in the holiday crowd leaving the National Bank Stadium before Iftikhar Ahmed’s career-best 94 not out and Salman Ali Agha’s third career half-century helped Pakistan to recover from 66 for four to 252 in 46.1 overs in reply to New Zealand’s 299 all-out in 49.3 overs.

Pakistan had needed to win on Sunday to consolidate their position at the top of the table before an annual update of the ICC ODI Team Rankings was carried out post-Ireland versus Bangladesh series.

After Pakistan had lost Shan Masood (7), Babar Azam (1), Mohammad Rizwan (9) and Fakhar Zaman (33), Iftikhar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha answered the calls with gutsy and fighting knocks. The two batters added 97 runs for the fifth wicket in 95 balls before Salman became Henry Shipley’s third victim at the score of 163.

Salman’s run-a-ball 57-ball innings was laced with six fours and a six. It was his second successive half-century.

Earlier, half-centuries by Will Young and Tom Latham with small middle-order contributions lifted New Zealand to 299 in 49.3 overs after they had elected to bat first.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up three wickets for 46 runs, while the wrist-spin duo of Usama Mir and Shadab Khan took two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief

New Zealand 299 all-out, 49.3 overs (Will Young 87, Tom Latham 59, Mark Chapman 43, Rachin Ravindra 28, Cole McConchie 26, Henry Nicholls 23; Shaheen Shah Afrid 3-46, Usama Mir 2-53, Shadab Khan 2-67)

Pakistan 252 all-out 46.1 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 94 not out, Salman Ali Agha 57, Fakhar Zaman 33, Usama Mir 20, Shadab Khan 14; Henry Shipley 3-34, Rachin Ravindra 3-65)

Player of the match was Henry Shipley (New Zealand)

Player of the series was Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)