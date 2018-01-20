New Zealand beat Pakistan by 15 runs to seal series sweep

Wellington

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 15 runs in the fifth One Day International in Wellington on Friday to complete a rare series whitewash over the tourists. Set a target of 272, Pakistan were all out for 256 with one over remaining.

It is only the third time Pakistan have been on the wrong end of a 5-0 ODI clean sweep after they succumbed by the same margin to Australia in 2010 and the West Indies in 1988.

New Zealand’s innings was bolstered by a fine century from Martin Guptill that preceded a late collapse by the Black Caps.

The sad part is, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Despite their brilliant performance in Champions Trophy 2017, doubts remained about Pakistan’s performance in alien conditions such as those in New Zealand.

Things went horribly wrong for our batting. With 262 the highest and 74 the lowest totals for the visitors, the clean sweep is not too difficult to understand.

Our batsmen were no match for Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor and Colin Munro, who ran away with 310, 261, 169 and 156 runs, respectively.

Guptill averaged an astounding 77.50 runs per innings, while Captain Dependable Williamson averaged 52.

The target should have been achievable, given the short boundaries at the Basin Reserve, but speedster Matt Henry ensured Pakistan made a disastrous start.

Called up to give Trent Boult a break, Henry made the most of his opportunity to take three wickets in three overs and skittle the tourists’ top order. Pakistan slumped to 57 for five before Haris Sohail and Shadab Khan combined for a 105-run partner-ship that steadied the innings.

It ended when Sohail tried to loft the ball over the fence but misread spinner Mitchell Santner’s slower delivery and instead offered Henry a straightforward catch.

His departure on 63, with Shadab following soon after on 54 seemingly ended Pakistan’s faint hopes of victory.

But the tail wagged as Faheem Ashraf (23), Aamer Yamin (32) and Mohammad Nawaz (23) all made late cameos that left the tourists on nine for 249 and needing 23 off the final two overs. The lack of wickets ultimately proved costly when Rumman Raees was dismissed with six balls remaining.

A few of our senior players aren’t performing well to merit a place in the side. Therefore, it’s time for them to either hang their boots or wait to be booted out.—AFP