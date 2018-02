Hamilton, New Zealand:New Zealand beat England by three wickets in their first one-day international in Hamilton on Sunday. Set a target of 285 to win, Mitchell Santner hit the winning runs with a six to give New Zealand victory with four balls to spare. Ross Taylor top scored for New Zealand with 113, Tom Latham made 79 and Santner was 45 not out. For England, who made 284 for eight, Jos Buttler made 79 and Joe Root 71.

Orignally published by APP