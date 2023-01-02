Pakistan has decided to include Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali in the playing XI for the second test against New Zealand with the visitors opting to bat first at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

The fast bowlers have replaced Nauman Ali and Mohammad Wasim in the Pakistan team which leaves Abrar Ahmed as the only specialist spinner in the side. Babar Azam seems to have gambled on the pitch assisting the fast bowlers as the visitors have chosen to go with three spinners in their side.

Hasan Ali was almost guaranteed a start after being named in the squad for the two-test match series after missing out on a recall for the England series. Naseem, meanwhile, was given time off to deal with a shoulder issue which has plagued him in recent times and kept him out of the test matches in Karachi and Multan against England.

Sarfraz Ahmed also gets a nod ahead of Mohammad Rizwan after helping his side avoid a defeat in the first match with valuable knocks of 86 and 53 in the two innings.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has decided to make just one change for the second test against Pakistan with Matt Henry replacing Neil Wagner in the squad. The visitors will once again have Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell and Ajaz Patel as spin options.

Pakistan playing XI:

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (capt), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand playing XI:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (capt), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel.