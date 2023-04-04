New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced the squad that will take on Pakistan in the five-match ODI series later this month.

With the majority of their star players currently busy playing in the Indian Premier League, the Blackcaps have put together a second-tier 15-member squad with two potential debutants included in Ben Lister and Cole McConchie.

Tom Latham will once again lead the team in absence of Kane Williamson. The left-hander will also be at the helm of their T20 squad.

Despite the unavailability of their more established internationals, the visiting team possesses plenty of fodder for a competitive series with Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi and Daryl Mitchell all getting a callup.

The Kiwis will leave for Pakistan on April 9th following the conclusion of their T20I series at home against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to go head-to-head against each other from April 14th with a T20 match in Lahore.

Pakistan will likely announce its squad later today.

New Zealand Squad for ODI series:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

Saqlain Mushtaq will serve as their assistant coach.