Christchurch, New Zealand :New Zealand made 325 for six after being sent into bat first in the second one-day international against the West Indies at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Henry Nicholls was not out 83, George Worker made 58 and Ross Taylor 57. For the West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell took three for 62. The West Indies need to win to keep the three-match series alive after losing the first ODI by five wickets.

