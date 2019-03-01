New Zaland dominate BD in first Test

Hamilton, New Zealand

Centuries to Tom Latham and Jeet Raval, and the best opening partnership for New Zealand in nearly half-a-century left Bangladesh on the ropes on day two of the first Test on Friday.

Kane Williamson, unbeaten on 93, added to the run-fest at Hamilton’s Seddon Park in a century stand for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls.

At stumps, New Zealand were 451 for four, leading by 217 with six wickets in hand. Latham made 161, Raval notched his maiden century with 132, while Nicholls departed two overs before stumps for 53.

With the assistance of a flat track, Latham and Raval put on 254 for the first wicket — the third-highest opening partnership by a New Zealand pair and their best since the record 387 set by Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis against the West Indies 47 years ago. Latham punished Sri Lanka for dropping him before he scored at the start of the innings.

He occupied the crease for more than six hours, scoring freely around the ground and reaching the boundary with 17 fours as well as hitting Mehidy Hasan over the mid-wicket fence three times.

Ironically, it was Soumya Sarkar — who spilled the simple catch at second slip — who eventually claimed his wicket.

But by then, Latham had passed 150 for the fourth time in his career and New Zealand were 333 for two.

It continued a purple patch of form for the left-hander who has three centuries from his past four Test innings.

Raval, frustrated by holding the New Zealand record for the most fifties (eight) without a century, finally got that monkey off his back in his 17th Test. —APP

