New York Governor Andrew resigns after allegations of sexually harassing 11 women

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced to resign from his post after report from the state’s attorney general accused him of sexually harassing multiple women.

“And I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, will serve the rest of his term.

“It is a matter of life and death. Government operations and wasting energy on distraction is the last thing government should be,” Cuomo said. “I cannot be the cause. New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way.”

Cuomo, 63, announced he will leave office in 14 days while asserting that he did nothing wrong.

Speaking to his three daughters, Cuomo said, “I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated and that is the God’s honest truth.”

“Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized, and he learned from it and that’s what life is all about.”

Cuomo landed in hot waters when sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him earlier this year. He had been ignored a call for his resignation.

The investigation of the allegations was given to Attorney General Letitia James, with outgoing governor hoping that he would be acquitted.

Instead, the report alleged that he’d harassed 11 women.

In the wake of the report, the state Assembly had begun to organize impeachment proceedings against Cuomo.