New Year’s plans

A New Year has started. 2017 has gone with some good and some bad memories. For example, terror attacks, violation of human rights, rape and child abuse are some bad memories of 2017. While, winning Asia Cup in Cricket, a step towards the restoration of international cricket, a notable drop in terror attacks – as Pakistan has improved its ranking in global terrorism index, and starting of many CPEC project are some positive outcome of 2017. Along with the beginning of a New Year, we all should start our journey with a new and energetic way to do the best for our country. It is the responsibility of everyone to come forward for spreading positivity, peace, love, brotherhood and unity and eliminating negativity, terror, hate, disarray and anarchy. Everyone has to contribute his/her maximum to make Pakistan a beautiful and peaceful land.

Moreover, the year 2018 is also the year of elections. You all have a chance to change the destiny of this country. Prepare yourself from today for choosing the best candidates who have the urge to serve the country and people with heart and soul. Vote for those who are corruption free and who have a determination to burn the midnight oil just for the sake of this country. At the start of New Year, let’s pledge to make this State of the Quaid a hub of love, peace and prosperity.

Let’s work together to eliminate differences and hate. Pakistan is a blessing for us. We are lucky to have a separate homeland. People of Kashmir, Palestine as well as Rohingyas can understand the value of a separate homeland as they are the most victimized people in the world. So we Pakistanis should be thankful to God and the leaders who have struggled for the independence of Pakistan. Moreover, change comes from within; therefore, we all have to contribute our sincere efforts to the better future of this country. In this way, the new generation can see a developed and peaceful Pakistan. Furthermore, our respect is in our own hands, the world starts respecting us when we will learn to respect ourselves.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu, Sindh

