New Year’s celebrations with fireworks kicked off 2020 warmly welcomed in Pakistan

Sydney

Smoke-choked Sydney on Tuesday kicked off a global wave of New Year celebrations with a huge fireworks display for billions around the world, ringing in the new decade.

Australia’s largest city usually puts on a dazzling display of pyrotechnics over the glittering harbour but this year’s celebrations have been overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks as devastating bushfires rage across the country.

Toxic smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the event out of respect for fire victims attracted more than 280,000 signatures.

Fireworks displays were scrapped in Australia’s capital, Canberra, and Sydney’s western suburbs due to elevated fire danger and extreme weather conditions but fire authorities said it was safe to go ahead over the water.

More than 100,000 fireworks were scheduled to light up the skyline for 12 minutes to about one million spectators crowding foreshores and parks.

People in Pakistan geared up for new year celebrations after witnessing last sunset of the decade on Tuesday.

TV footage showed folks taking in the sunset as they said farewell to 2019 in Karachi and elsewhere and expressed hope for a batter tomorrow. A large number of people warmly welcomed new year and witnessed fireworks events in major cities of the country.–AP