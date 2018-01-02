New Year gift of inflation

AS some circles are expressing serious concern over prevailing economic and financial conditions of the country, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail says the economy is stable and there was no need to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as is widely being speculated. Talking to newsmen on Sunday, in an attempt to substantiate his claim, he also categorically stated that there would neither be any new tax amnesty scheme nor the government intends to issue any new bond during the current financial year.

The Advisor might have solid reasons to express optimism in the economic strength of the country but widening trade deficit and rapid depreciation in the value of rupee speak volumes about the ground situation. The government is obviously faced with serious financial crunch as foreign assistance is also shrinking and there are indications that whatever the country had been receiving from the United States under the head of Coalition Support Fund may also be withheld in view of growing tension between the two countries. It is, perhaps, in this backdrop that the Advisor announced yet another substantial increase in the prices of petroleum products, the eighth during tenure of the Abbasi Government. Petroleum becomes dearer by over four rupee a litre and diesel Rs 3.96 rupee a litre and understandably this would have spiral effect on the overall inflation. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been resisting recommendations of OGRA for increasing prices of POL products and tried to pass on minimum burden to the consumer but his successor is passing on the full impact to the masses. The increase in prices is so sharp that the opposition has denounced it and made it known to exploit it politically. Already, the government has announced to broaden the tax net and with this in view it should have avoided a steep rise in POL prices because of its obvious impact on all goods and services and that too in the election year. All this means that the present economic team too is resorting to old and tried tactics of increasing revenues through frequent increases in POL prices rather than introducing some out-of- box solution to mitigate financial woes of the country.

