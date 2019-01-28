New visa regime to uplift tourism: PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the new visa policy announced by the government would prove to be a milestone for promoting tourism in the country.

In a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly from Malakand Division on Monday, the prime minister said the government was giving special attention to promotion of tourism keeping in view the existing potential.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, MNAs including Dr Haider Ali Khan, Saleem Rehman, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mehboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Junaid Akbar and Sher Akbar Khan.

