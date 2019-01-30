New visa regime indicative of an open, confident and secure Pakistan: Chinese ambassador

Zubair Qureshi

The new visa regime announced by the Government of Pakistan is indicative of an open, confident and secure Pakistan. Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing said this in a meeting with Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting here Wednesday.

“We are happy to see that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s Government is guiding strong bilateral relations between the two countries in a positive direction’’, he said.

The Ambassador also appreciated the personal efforts of Information Minister in promoting culture and films to project the positive image of Pakistan.

The Ambassador of China said this year China would allow screening of selected Pakistani feature films in Chinese cinemas, which would promote people to people contact between the two countries.

The information minister highly appreciated the endeavor and informed the Ambassador that Pakistan is participating in 9th International Beijing Film Festival. The Minister said it was high time to broaden the cooperation between the two countries by exchanging information and co-producing feature films.

Ch. Fawad Hussain, also sought China’s assistance in establishing a technical media institute as part of the Media University, the government envisages to establish soon.

The Ambassador informed the Minister that under the next phase of CPEC both China and Pakistan would focus on joint ventures in Special Economic Zones and social sector projects including health, education, water resources, and poverty alleviation.

While emphasizing the significance of transfer of technology, the Minister reiterated that government accords importance to local production of goods with a view to boost indigenous industry particularly in field of media.

