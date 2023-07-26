IN recent days, there has been a swirl of controversy surrounding the provision of new vehicles for officers in Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly defended the decision, denouncing the baseless propaganda aimed at hindering efficient governance. While we agree with the CM’s stance on the necessity of official vehicles for officers to carry out their duties effectively, it is crucial to emphasize that these vehicles must be used solely for official purposes and not for personal or domestic use.

The role of field officers, including Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners, is critical in ensuring the smooth functioning of governance at the grassroots level. Their ability to travel swiftly and efficiently to various locations is vital for monitoring and supervising projects, addressing public concerns and executing administrative duties. Providing them with suitable official vehicles is not a luxury but a necessity to uphold the integrity and effectiveness of their responsibilities. The CM rightly expressed concern that depriving officers of official vehicles may lead to corrupt practices or unauthorized means of acquiring personal transportation. But there have also been instances where such vehicles are seen deployed to carry out the domestic works of the officers rather than the official one. Transport facility has been monetized and these high ranking officials are getting a hefty amount in their salaries for this purpose but still they never shy from using the official vehicles for personal use. A country like ours which is struggling with economic issues cannot afford this malpractice and mismanagement. Hence there should a comprehensive accountability and monitoring system to check the use of official vehicles. Transparency is the cornerstone of good governance and the government must take proactive steps to demonstrate that official vehicles are not misused. Implementing detailed record-keeping systems, regular audits and mandatory reporting of vehicle usage can help prevent any potential misuse. Any violation of these guidelines should be met with swift disciplinary action, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining ethical standards. It must also be ensured that these official vehicles are also properly maintained to prolong their lifespan and avoid premature replacements.