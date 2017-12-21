New university to explore new avenues of knowledge

Zubair Qureshi

The federal capital gets a new university ‘Singularity University’ (SU), a global community with a mission to educate, inspire, and empower leaders to apply exponential technologies to address humanity’s grand challenges.

The university has in fact established its campus in Islamabad in partnership with Puruesh Chaudhary a Futurist and an SU Alumni.

In a statement released to media, Chaudhary said, Islamabad is an emerging center of smart policies and “the focus of our city chapter will be fostering tech for greater good of the society”. The launch will help expand the reach and impact of technology in the entire region.” said, Puruesh Chaudhary Founder and President AGAHI.

SU focuses on positively impacting the world’s greatest challenges through the use of exponential technologies – those which are rapidly accelerating and shaping major industries and all aspects of our lives, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), data science, digital biology, medicine, nanotech and digital fabrication, networks and computing systems, robotics, and fintech. Dr. Shahid Mahmud, Chief Executive Officer Interactive Group of Companies said, “Often when greed blurs human purpose; new technologies tend to have a much greater impact on wellbeing. Communities have the wisdom to harness the potential of exponential technologies that can enable it to strike the right balance between human wellbeing and the greed that fuels survival instincts.”

While addressing on the occasion, Director of Community Leadership of the Singularity University, Dharmishta Rood said, as the SU’s regional leadership teams build local communities in support of the development of exponential technologies, the ability for meaningful global and local impact grows.

“Our new chapter in Islamabad marks another milestone in the scale and scope of our Singularity University community.” Singularity U Chapters are central to enabling local regions to jump-start innovation through the curation of events featuring local experts, sponsorship of SU Global Impact Challenges (GICs), and other initiatives at the local level. Since launching the first program in 2015, Singularity U Chapters have hosted a number of unique events focused on applying exponential technologies to create impact.