New uniform recommended for paramedical staff in Punjab

Staff Reporter

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab has disclosed that new uniform for all the Para Medical staff in Punjab Province has been recommended which would enhance grace and respect for the medical staff.

He lauded the new service structure for the hospital staff and said that it would leave positive results on their performance.

While addressing the ceremony held at Lahore General Hospital held by Para Medical Staff Association Prof. Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab said that Para Medical staff is the back bone of medical field and the steps taken by the Punjab Government for their betterment would uplift results.

He appealed the medical staff to work hard and in a team as a family aimed at “rizaq-e-hilal” which would be helpful for them here and life here in after.