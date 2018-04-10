New UBL regional office inaugurated in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The new UBL Regional Office was inaugurated in Lahore by Sir Mohammed Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBL and Bestway Group UK. Mr Zameer Mohammed Choudrey, CBE, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Director UBL, Sima Kamil, President & CEO, UBL, Members of the Board of Directors of UBL and senior executives of the Bank were present on the occasion. UBL’s new Regional Office is located on main Jail Road, Gulberg, Lahore. Rising more than 125 feet, this 9-storey building features state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology enclosed within a classic Edwardian design. The inspiration for the building came from Sir Anwar Pervez, who envisaged a structure which embodied Lahore’s rich heritage of historic buildings. Speaking on the occasion, Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL said, “UBL’s new Regional Office building is a dynamic symbol of the Bank’s continuing legacy that inspires confidence and trust. UBL is acknowledged as a Progressive and Innovative bank. These two attributes of the Bank have propelled the institution in taking lead in financial inclusion and economic development of Pakistan.”