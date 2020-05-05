New Twilight book on its way

New Desk

Author Stephenie Meyer thrilled fans of her best-selling Twilight novels on Monday by announcing she will release a prequel that explores the characters’ love story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen. Called Midnight Sun, the new book will chronicle Cullen’s past and the time he first meets Bella Swan, a human high school classmate who later becomes his wife. Earlier installments have been told from Bella’s point of view. Meyer had abandoned Midnight Sun more than a decade ago after part of it leaked online. The story “takes on a new and decidedly dark twist” in the upcoming book, publisher Little, Brown and Company said in a description on its website.