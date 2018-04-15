New tourism policy being devised for promotional strategies: MD PTDC

ISLAMABAD :Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor here on Thursday said the department is working to introduce a new National Tourism Policy to build tourism infrastructure and devise focused promotional strategies for uplifting the country’s image. Abdul Ghafoor told APP that the new tourism policy would have various aspects, including promotion, awareness, branding and marketing. The policy is aimed at helping restructure government departments that regulate tourism, uplift existing infrastructure and encourage the private sector to come up with innovative ideas to promote tourism in the country.He said in this regard a feedback was taken from all the tourism industry stakeholders to get input on the proposed National Tourism Policy on the after effects of devolution of tourism to provinces and the problems, issues being faced by the tourism industry currently and their solutions. Alpine Club of Pakistan, Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP), Adventure Foundation of Pakistan (AFP), Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO) were being consulted to formulate the new policy, he said. He informed that as per vision of the present government, PTDC is struggling hard to promote tourism within the country and abroad for creating a tourist friendly image of Pakistan all over the world. He said the policy was being devised to ensure the provision of state-of-the-art tourism services across the province.

Orignally published by APP