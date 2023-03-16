AFTER publishing details of Toshakhana on the website of the Cabinet Division, the Government has announced a new Toshakhana Policy that has the potential to address all controversies on the issue in future. Abolishes the previous rules which allowed the government functionaries to retain any gift by paying 50% of the price assessed. Now any gift exceeding US$ 300 shall straightaway become Toshakhana property. Gifts valued up to US$ 300 shall be allowed to retain by the recipient without any discount on the payment of assessed market value. This exemption shall however not be available in the case of antiques and gifts of intrinsic historical value. All such gifts shall be properly catalogued and displayed at prominent buildings owned by the government.

The new policy reflects aspirations of the people about transparency in handling of the gifts received by senior leaders and functionaries from foreign governments and dignitaries. There was logical thinking that gifts are offered not to leaders/officials in their personal capacity but by virtue of the offices and positions they hold and therefore, the gifts are legitimate property of the state. However, hundreds of gifts are received by VIPs/officials during their visits abroad and it would not be advisable to dump all such items in the Toshakhana for nothing and therefore, the decision to allow the recipients to retain the gifts valued under $300 on payment of assessed market value and disposal of others through auction. It may also be mentioned that much depends on the system to be followed to get a fair market value of an item because of malpractices in the process, which call for a transparent mechanism to guard against bogus assessments/auctions. The hallmark of the new policy is that it would be applied across the board to include the President, the Prime Minister, cabinet members, parliamentarians, Governors, CMs, members of the provincial cabinets, judges and senior civil and military officials.