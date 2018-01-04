New team of FPCCI expresses gratitude over felicitations

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The newly elected President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour, and Senior Vice President Mazhar Ali Nasir, along with all Vice Presidents of FPCCI has expressed their gratitude for greetings extended to them by Hon’able Governors of Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Governor of Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Hon’ble Chief Minister Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Commerce Pervez Malik and other high distinguished dignitaries on their success in the recent FPCCI’s Elections – 2018.

On this occasion, the President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour has expressed that his team will work closely with the Government to improve the economy of the country.

He also hoped that Government will resolve all the outstanding issues of the trade and industry. He further added that FPCCI will always be supportive in all positive measures.