New tax regime suffocating poor: Shah

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah has denounced Prime Minister Imran Khan for his new tax regime, saying it was suffocating the poor.

While briefing the reporters on Naya Pakistan’s tax regime, he stated: “The mini budget is making the poor pay taxes on gas, petrol, and other commodities.” He suggested the Parliament appoint the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue in order to fix the tax system. Speaking outside the Parliament House, he said the federal government cannot impose its proposed local government system on all provinces.

