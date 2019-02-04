New system to be in place to ensure best health facilities

Rawalpindi

Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that to ensure best health facilities to the people a new system is being introduced at all government hospitals across the province.

She said this while paying a surprise visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and inquired after health of patients admitted in the hospital.

Yasmeen interacted with the patients and inquired about treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

She also visited the hospital’s gynecology ward, Labor room,Operation theatre and visiting area.

The Minister directed the Medical Superintendent HFH to forward report on daily basis about the facilities being provided to patients.

Yasmeen directed the administration to follow SOP’s else strict action would be taken against those found negligent, adding Punjab government was committed to bring a visible change in health delivery system.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp