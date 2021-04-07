New system launched to block stolen, lost mobile phones in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) rolled out on Wednesday a new automated system for blocking lost and stolen mobile phones.

From now on, people will file a request with the PTA through the new Lost and Stolen Device System (LSDS) in case their mobile phone is snatched, stolen or misplaced.

Upon receiving the complaint, the IMEI number of the phone will be blocked at first step while the device will be blocked within 24 hours of reporting after necessary verification.

Users will have to lodge a request with PTA through its online Complaint Management System (CMS) at www.pta.gov.pk. The complainant will receive a complaint reference number upon successful registration of the blocking request.

If the phone is recovered, the complainant will have to follow the same procedure to get it unblocked. The user will receive an SMS on the registered number once the mobile phone is unlocked.

“Currently stolen, snatched and lost mobile phones can be blocked or unblocked by calling PTA’s toll free no 0800-25625, email to [email protected] or through CPLC, Karachi. After launch of the new system, these mediums will not be available for blocking or unblocking of phones,” the regulator said.

