New survey to add more women to BISP

Vehari

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Marvi Memon on Saturday said that a new survey would be conducted soon in Vehari to identify remaining deserving women for financial assistance and enlist them as the BISP beneficiary.

Addressing a gathering of the BISP beneficiaries and party workers in a ceremony at the District Council, she said the BISP was launched during the reign of the Pakistan People’s Party with Rs40 billion which now had reached Rs121 billion.

She attributed the expansion of the programme to efforts made by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. She disclosed that a biometric system was being introduced in the BISP Vehari for the first time to end chances of wrongdoing. Marvi Memon said that the PML-N government was committed to serving the poor segment of society and would continue efforts to serve them.

She said that around 40,000 families were receiving Rs4,834 through ATM cards after every quarter in Vehari district. She said that some two million children were receiving free education at schools. MNA Tehmina Daultana, Chairman District Council Ghulam Mohiuddin Chishti, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti, MPA Mian Saqib Khursheed.—APP