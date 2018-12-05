New study highlights ‘massive’ economic benefits of low-income housing

Observer Report

Islamabad

Investment in low-income housing would bring “massive” economic benefits to Pakistan, according to a new study published by Karandaaz Pakistan and funded by the UK Government’s Department for International Development (DFID). The new study, ‘Enhancing Builder Finance in Pakistan’, was launched at an event in Islamabad at the Marriott hotel. With this study, Karandaaz Pakistan aims to show the wide benefits to Pakistan of building more affordable housing, but also help boost the businesses of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that work on house building.

The study estimates that the construction of 100,000 more houses each year will lead to economic growth as well as increased employment opportunities. According to the study, Pakistan’s economy will benefit massively if affordable housing were to be increased. To achieve this, improvements should be made to the regulatory environment for builders and banks must be given sufficient incentives for mortgage and builder financing. The study can be accessed at: https://karandaaz.com.pk/karandaaz-publication/

Joanna Reid, the head of the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) Pakistan, said at the event: “Only the richest of companies can afford to build homes for the richest of people. Pakistan needs financing mechanisms to ensure everyone can have a roof over their head.”

Speaking at the occasion, CEO Karandaaz, Ali Sarfraz, said: “It is important for such discussions to be given a platform and for players within both the construction and the banking community to come together and engage in a conversation on how the challenges in access to finance, especially for small and medium sized builders and developers, can be resolved. We hope that the study Karandaaz has conducted motivates members from the financial sector to take steps in making available financial products better suited to the needs and asset base of SME builders and developers and thereby catalyzing the availability of affordable housing for everyone in Pakistan.”

