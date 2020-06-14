New strategy soon to cope with corona: Buzdar

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has remarked that he is trustee of the amount being donated in the CM Fund for Corona Control and the said amount will be justly disbursed among the deserving persons.

He was talking to Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun who called on him at his office and presented him a cheque on behalf of Queen Mary College worth Rs 789,000 for the CM Fund for Corona Control. This cheque was donated in the CM Fund on behalf of the teachers and staff members of Queen Mary College.

The CM thanked the teachers and staff members of the college for donating this amount. He lauded that Pakistani people have always generously helped their affected brothers and sisters in times of trials and tribulations. He commended that Pakistani nation has audaciously combated every challenge. He maintained that economic and social changes are taking effect owing to corona pandemic and urged the masses to modify their lifestyles collectively according to the changing environment.

The CM emphasized that in order to safeguard the lives of the masses, it is need of the hour to implement government instructions so as to ensure their protection.

He asserted that implementation on corona SOPs will be strictly complied within Punjab and strict legal action will be taken against the violators. He stressed that the masses will have to implement safety measures issued by the government in totality to impede the spread of corona pandemic.

The CM warned that the masses failing to abide by the SOPs can not only endanger their own lives but also lives of their dear ones. He asserted that the government would not tolerate violation of SOPs in the bazaars and markets along with restriction to wear masks will also be strictly enforced.

He exhorted that everyone will have to display caution and responsibility to combat corona pandemic. Usman Buzdar reiterated that implementation on the SOPs is highly essential in order to curtail the spread of corona pandemic.

He appealed to the masses to adhere to the government instructions in entirety. The CM underscored that safety and protection of the masses lies in implementing the policy of maintaining social distance.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a comprehensive strategy is being carried out to cope up with coronavirus. He highlighted that the government has taken collective decisions with mutual consultations without any waste of time.

He outlined that we will have to strictly follow precautionary measures to impede the spread of coronavirus and vowed to take up essential measures in order to protect lives of the masses.

He lamented that those elements criticizing effective strategy of the government are blind to the ground realities.

He regretfully remarked that those making vague statements have forgotten the masses in their difficult time and such elements by playing politics on the lives of the masses are ruining their worldly lives and their lives hereafter.

PTI Provincial Parliamentary Party meeting will be held today (June 15). Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will chair the meeting. A strategy with regard to Punjab Assembly budget session will be formulated in the meeting.