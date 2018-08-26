New strategy for Indian policemen’s safety

Srinagar

August 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian police have devised a strategy to ensure the safety of its personnel. Director General of Police, SP Vaid, expressing concern over the recent killing of three cops in southern Kashmir, said that the policemen would not be granted long leaves. Rather, he said, they would be allowed surprise family visits for only two hours in case of emergency and only after informing the police station concerned.

On August 22, unidentified gunmen had killed three Indian policemen including an officer in Pulwama and Kulgam areas.—KMS

