New social contract is needed: Shahbaz

Acting upon thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam only way to progress

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said that revolutionary measures have been taken for development in infrastructure, transport, education, health and other sectors but lamented that in the past no mega project had been completed before the deadline.

He said this while addressing as a chief guest at a ceremony held at Expo Centre here in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Day entitled ‘Quaid Ka Khawab Tabeer Bana Punjab’.

He paid glow glowing tribute to the founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Ambassador of different countries, ministers, lawmakers, industrialist, traders and people belonging to various walks of life participated in the ceremony in a large number. He said today we have to review that how much we have acted upon on the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and how much we are succeeded in achieving the objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

He said generals, judges, politicians, bureaucrats, traders, teachers, scientists and people from all walks of society should participate in the national building process and decide a new social contract. He said this is the only way of success and the achieving target. He said that we should join hands for economic independence of Pakistan and this destination can only be achieved through unity and harmony.

He said today we have to hold ourselves accountable to see what we have done during the last 70 years and whether we are able to achieve the objectives of the creation of Pakistan or not.

The chief minister said when our neighbouring country had made nuclear missiles then our nation had made the determination to strengthen our defence. He said today Pakistan is a nuclear state and the enemy cannot cast its evil eye on our country.

Shahbaz Sharif said Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with immense resources but we are unable to use these resources for our benefit and progress. He said the aristocracy of Pakistan is responsible for this plight because it has looted the national resources mercilessly and weakened Pakistan’s economy.

The Chief Minister said the government of PML-N has struggled day and night during the last four and half years for the development and progress in the country. He said measured taken under the leadership of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to end energy crisis are bearing fruit. He said mega projects of energy based on coal, gas, solar and hydel have been completed and thousands of megawatt of electricity have been generated and added to the national grid.

He said we have started exemplary projects to empower our youth. He said terrorism and extremism have badly disturbed our daily life and our economy has suffered huge loss due to them.

The chief minister said that we have to learn from the mistakes of the past and proceed forward to achieve the target of development and progress. He said that this target cannot be achieved through mere speeches and reading out couplets of Allama Muhammad Iqbal rather we have to do hard work to achieve them and we cannot achieve our destination without acting upon the golden principles of honesty hard work and determination.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz also addressed the ceremony. The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Mr Nawaf Bin Said Al Malkiy, the Ambassador of Kuwait Mr Nassar Abdur Rahman J Almutairi, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mr Jaya Nath C.P Lokuketagodage, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia Mr Brek Batlay, Ambassador of Belarus Mr Anderei Amolovich, Ambassador of Nigeria Mr Adebayo A Olaniyi, Ambassador of Sudan Mr. Tagldin EL hadithir, Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, provincial ministers, members of assembly also attended the ceremony.