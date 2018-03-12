New Russian hardware does not change US strategy: Mattis

Muscat

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent boasts of a new generation of high-tech weaponry have not changed America’s strategic calculus, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday.

Putin on March 1 showed videos and described several new weapons Russia is developing, including a hypersonic missile that flies many times quicker than sound and is designed to evade missile defence systems by changing trajectory mid-flight.

Speaking to reporters as he travelled to Oman, Mattis said that nothing Putin showed off changes anything from the Pentagon’s perspective.

“As I went through and looked at the clips of what (Putin) showed on the videos… I saw no change to the Russian military capability and each of these systems that he’s talking about that are still years away, I do not see them changing the military balance,” Mattis said. “They do not impact any need on our side for a change in our deterrence posture.” He said Putin’s speech was “disappointing but unsurprising”.

One of the technologies Putin touted was a robotic torpedo that could hit an American port city, but Mattis said that makes no difference as Russia already can target US port cities with missiles.—AP