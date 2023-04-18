New route of People’s Bus Service announced

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of the transport ministry, on Tuesday announced a new route of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

The new route No 4 of the Peoples Bus Service will start from Power House Chorangi and end at Tower via Nagan chorangi, Shafiq Mor, Sohrab Goth, Shahra e Pakistan, Aisha Manzil, Laloo Khait, Teen Hati, Guru Mandir, Numaish, Civil Hospital, City court, Light House, Boltan Market and Tower.

The Sindh government launched the second route of the electric bus service in Karachi under its Peoples Bus Service programme.

The new route No 2 of the EV bus service starts from Baharia Town and ends at Malir Halt via M9 Toll Plaza, Baqai University, Jinnah Avenue, Malir Cantt, Tank Chowk, Model Colony.

Earlier, in a tweet, the PPP leader said, “Sindh government under the direction of party’s leadership and CM Sindh is going to start new routes of buses for the people of Karachi. Three new routes will start in current month of Ramadan. The public can use now new fleet of EV buses.” It is pertinent to mention here that, this year in January the government launched the first route of electric bus service. The buses on route 1 run between Karachi Airport and Seaview.