New road triggers territorial dispute between India, Nepal

Observer Report

Kathmandu

A new road opened by New Delhi a day back which passes through the disputed territory has roused territorial dispute between India and Nepal, with Kathmandu asking New Delhi to refrain from carrying out any activity ‘inside its territory’.

The link road, opened a day earlier by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, connects Dharchula in the India state of Uttarakhand to the Lipu Lekh pass near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) – India’s border with China. India says the new road will facilitate the movement of pilgrims to Kailash-Mansarovar, claiming that it will significantly cut down the duration of the journey. The southern side of the Lipu Lekh pass, called the Kalapani territory, is a disputed region between India and Nepal.

“Delighted to inaugurate the Link Road to Mansarovar Yatra. The (Border Roads Organization) BRO achieved road connectivity from Dharchula to Lipulekh (China Border) known as Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra Route. Also flagged off a convoy of vehicles from Pithoragarh to Gunji through video conferencing,” Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted after inaugurating the road.

Nepal has asked India to refrain from carrying out any activity inside ‘its territory’, after expressing regret over New Delhi’s inauguration of the road in the disputed territory at a strategic three-way junction with Tibet, China.

Lipu Lekh Pass is on Line of Actual Contact with China and is of huge strategic importance. Observers believe that India’s move to open road aims at monitoring Chinese movements, though New Delhi claims that the road is to facilitate pilgrims.

“This unilateral act runs against the understanding reached between the two countries including at the level of prime ministers that a solution to boundary issues would be sought through negotiation,” Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Nepal’s ruling Nepal Communist Party accused India of undermining Nepal’s sovereignty.

India, however, rejected Nepal’s statement, claiming that the new road lies ‘completely within’ its territory. “The recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in the state of Uttarakhand lies completely within the territory of India. The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra,” Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He added that both countries are in the process of planning foreign secretary-level talks, the dates for which will be finalised once the two governments successfully deal with the coronavirus crisis. “India is committed to resolving outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue and in spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations with Nepal,” the spokesperson said.