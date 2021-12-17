New representative of Guinea Bissau to OIC pre-sents credentials to SG

The Secretary General of the Organization of Is-lamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on December 15 in his office, received the Ambas-sador of the Republic of Guinea Bissau to the King-dom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Dino Seidi, who presented his credentials as Permanent Representative of his country to the OIC.

During this audience, talks centered on ways and means to reinforce and further expand coopera-tion between the OIC and the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and addressed issues of shared interest.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Is-lamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, received Mr. Jaafar Muhammad Jaafar, Con-sul-General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Jeddah, and its permanent representative to the OIC, today, December 15, 2021, at the OIC’s General Secretariat headquarters.

The Secretary-General praised Jordan’s active role as part of the OIC and commended its support for joint Islamic action. —PR