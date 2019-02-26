New rain spell from Friday

Islamabad

Senior Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rashid Bilal informed that a new weather system will approach Balochistan province from Friday and bring another rain spell from Saturday till Monday. The upcoming rain spell will be widespread and cause intense rain in most parts of the country, he said while indicating chances that winter season may prolong this year, Rashid Bilal said.

Widespread rain will occur in most parts of upper Punjab, South Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan under the upcoming spell. The temperatures will not largely decrease from now onwards even during the rain spell. There will be slight decrease in night temperatures while the day temperatures will start increasing with each passing day, he said. About the intensity of snowfall, Rashid Bilal said less snowfall is likely at hilly areas during the upcoming rain spell.

He was of the view that the spell would bring good rainfall which would have positive impact on the agriculture side. During the last 24 hours, rain with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was Malamjabba 11mm, Peshawar (city 05mm, Airport 01mm).—APP

