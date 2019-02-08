New Qalandars skipper Hafeez sets sight on PSL-4 trophy

Dubai

Mohammad Hafeez, the new captain of the Lahore Qalandars, is looking forward to provide his team and its fans what they have been missing in the last three seasons: a positive result.

Qalandars finished at the bottom on all three previous occasions of the Pakistan Super League. But the new Qalandars captain is confident that results would be different this time. “Our team combination is very good. The think tank of Lahore Qalandars have done a good job in picking players,” Hafeez said.

“I’m sure all the players will give their best and deliver according to expectations and provide Qalandars fans something to cheer about…something they have been missing,” he added.

Hafeez, also a former captain of the Pakistan team, said that it was a new challenge for him and that everyone was looking forward to giving his best during the next 30 days. “As a player, I will try to give my maximum and make every effort to make the team victorious,” he said.

The veteran all-rounder also praised Lahore Qalandars player development program, saying it was giving players a chance to show their talent and learn to improve.

The PDP by Lahore Qalandars is something which is praised by everyone and the program deserves to be praised by everyone because it is giving a platform to everyone,” Hafeez said. “The program is giving players a hope that they can also play at the top level. And it is giving players to us as well. This year, Haris Rauf is playing who emerged from the same program,” he added.

The ‘Professor’ added that PSL had become a big brand name, which was being hailed by the world. He was also delighted to see more matches at home in Pakistan now. “Playing PSL in Pakistan is something we all have been waiting for. Really looking forward to our two games in Lahore and then the next stage in Karachi,” Hafeez said. He also thanked all the foreign players who have agreed to visit Pakistan for the league.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp